N4T Investigators: Former customers awarded restitution in moving company fraud case still waiting for money

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was a several years-long News 4 Tucson investigation that resulted in a court victory. This victory is now being questioned by one of the victims awarded restitution.

The case was that of the now-defunct 3 Gorillas Moving and Storage and its owner Troy Emerson. In 2016, a judge ruled that the company and Emerson engaged in deceptive practices, misrepresentations and suppression or omission of material facts.

The judge ordered they pay an $18,000 fine and payout around $17,000 in restitution split between seven victims.

Among those victims was Karen Barbera, who in 2012 hired 3 Gorillas Moving and Storage to move from Arizona to California. She was awarded $4,407, but all these years later, she said she has yet to receive a penny of it.

She said when they hired 3 Gorillas, they had to first put their furniture into storage. She said the first red flag was when the company tried charging them much more than its original quote.

“When we called to complain, the owner at that time said if you don’t like it, I’ll take your furniture out on the sidewalk and sell it,” Barbera said.

From there, she said things got worse. In order to get their furniture, she said they had to pay the “ransom.” When it was delivered, she said the movers scratched the floor in their new home and most of the furniture was destroyed.

“The damage was startling and really heartbreaking in a lot of cases,” Barbera said.

When the Attorney General brought the case against 3 Gorillas, Barbera said she flew from California to Tucson to testify. She felt that justice was done when the judge made the ruling but now feels forgotten about.

“I think all of us grow up thinking that the good people benefit and the bad people are held accountable," she said. "As much evidence that we had from so many people and to receive a judgement, which was encouraging, but it all went for nothing because nobody received compensation for what they went through.”

The N4T Investigators reached out to the Attorney Generals Office, a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“Our office is actively trying to collect on this judgment. After our office obtains a judgment, we send a demand letter to the debtor to set up a payment schedule. Our office then searches for different ways to collect if the debtor is not cooperative. Some of the various avenues include garnishments and liens on assets. It’s important to note that nefarious individuals hide assets to make it more difficult to collect.”

Tucson attorney Douglas Levy said that unfortunately, the victims' best course of action is hiring their own attorney. He admitted that is also a time-consuming and expensive process.

“That lawyer can take the judgment to the courthouse and can secure a writ of garnishment," Levy said. "The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will then take that and try to determine where a bank account for three gorillas might be so that money can be taken right out of that bank account."

The N4T Investigators were not able to reach any of the six other victims to see if they have been paid anything.

We reached out to Troy Emerson, but received no response.

