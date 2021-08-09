N4T Investigators: Questionable conduct caught on cell phone

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cell phone video that is disturbing to watch and listen to is making the rounds on social media.

It is about Border Patrol agents in Douglas apprehending an individual they were chasing along the Douglas Port of Entry. The video may be difficult to watch, viewer discretion is advised.

A cell phone captured 59 seconds of what some say is a horrifying experience. The family who witnessed the incident is outraged.

They told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that they saw Border Patrol agents chasing someone but never imagined what it would lead to.

In the video, you can hear one the witnesses say, "Hey, don't do that you don't do that. We've got you on camera we're recording you. He was already down with his hands behind his back."

The phone video was taken by Annie Vega. She said she and her family witnessed the incident on July 28.

She said the first agent was very professional. Then a second agent showed up.

"He told him, 'I already have him handcuffed.' It looked like WWF. Boom, he went down on him," Vega said.

At that point, Vega's daughters yelled, "Get your knee off his back. Someone died like that."

When her daughters told the Border Patrol agent, "I have you on camera. Yep, we sure do. We're recording you,'" Vega said the agent looked at them and said, "Go for it."

Vega also said as soon as they said that the other agent walked away.

What, they did not capture on their cell phones but claimed they witnessed was the foot chase between the agents and the individual just before he was handcuffed.

"U.S. Customs car came around and it looked like it hit him because he flew up in the air by the garbage can," Vega said.

Right after that, they said they took out their cell phone never imagined she and her family that included her grandchildren would witness what they did.

She told News 4 Tucson she is angry.

"Police are supposed to serve and protect. Even Border Patrol they are there to protect us," she said.

Also, in the video, one of the daughters could be heard saying, "That is not regulations ... He's still human."

As the second agent went down on the man who was on the ground and handcuffed, Vega's family believes, "He needs to be stripped of his badge if he treats people like that."

The News 4 Tucson investigators reached out to Border Patrol and asked for an interview they sent the following statement.

"Tucson sector is aware of the video recently posted to social media. The U.S. Border Patrol has referred this matter to CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility as well as the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General. All CBP employees are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and the Border Patrol will fully cooperate with the review of this incident. Respectfully, Tucson Sector Border Patrol Public Affairs Office"

We also reached out to CBP who said they stand by the statement Border Patrol had previously sent.

However, no one would comment on the status of the individual who was arrested.

Annie Vega said she called CBP the following day to find out what happened to the individual that was arrested and also to alert them about the video she posted on social media.

She said as she talked to a CBP supervisor. She could hear the video she posted playing in the background. She was assured someone would get back to her. However, she said no one has by the time this story aired.