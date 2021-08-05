N4T Investigators: Popular peer to peer car rental service used for crime

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was supposed to be a way for Thomas Bever to make a passive income, but ended with a financial sinkhole he never expected.

Bever started using the peer-to-peer car rental service, Turo, in June. The service is similar to Air BnB but for car rentals. Owners list their personal vehicles on the app for a daily rate.

Bever said he rented out his car for what was only supposed to be one day, but things took a wild turn.

“It was June 27, it was supposed to be returned [June] 28 at 10 in the morning. The June 28 came and no word from the renter," Bever explained.

Bever began to worry. By using a special GPS service linked to his Subaru Outback, he was able to see his car was at the U.S.-Mexico Border. He called the police and said they told him his car was seized for being used in human trafficking.

“Here it was one day, made 40 bucks off it, don’t have a car still and having to make car payments on it, pay car insurance all without even a vehicle and the extra costs to get around town,” Bever said.

Bever provided the News 4 Tucson Investigators with a picture he took of the I.D. of the person to whom he rented the car. The I.D. is of a Dametrius Shaquelle Harrison. Bever said he later received a message from Harrison through the Turo app saying he was arrested and that Bever should check with Border Patrol for his car. He also apologized but that’s not an apology Bever is taking with much comfort.

The N4T Investigators obtained a criminal complaint through court records that detail the arrest of Harrison for human trafficking.

According to the complaint, Harrison was arrested as the passenger of a car, matching the description of Bever’s car, that was used to smuggle three undocumented immigrants dressed in camouflage in a barren area of the border near Naco.

The complaint also stated that the driver, who was also arrested, was identified as Anna Jean Calhoun. She told agents that she was just recently arrested for human trafficking a few weeks prior.

The N4T Investigators went through criminal records and found that Harrison had just been released from prison last year after serving three years for armed robbery.

Bever said he has tracked down at least 15 other Turo users who have had the same thing happen to them.

There is a Facebook group of Arizona Turo users. The N4T Investigators could see several other people who also had their cars end up being seized by Border Patrol.

We reached out to Turo who sent us the following statement:

“We were saddened to learn that Mr. Bever’s vehicle was involved in a trust and safety incident, and have taken immediate steps to support him, including working with local law enforcement to recover the vehicle and covering costs related to the incident. Turo takes trust and safety very seriously and has robust protections in place to support our community, including working with local law enforcement to recover the vehicles and covering costs related to incidents when they do occur. The proprietary Turo Risk Score helps to reduce the occurrence of undesirable conduct on our platform. In the extremely rare instances that hosts do have a trust and safety issue, Turo is proud to offer what we believe is a best-in-class team and process to support our hosts.”

Bever said Turo did offer to pay some of the fees associated with getting his car returned, which hasn’t happened yet, but he said he feels like he has been left doing all of the work.

“For a couple of days after it happened, I didn’t hear from anyone at Turo," Bever explained. "Turo hasn’t spoken to law enforcement, Turo hasn’t spoken to the border [patrol], every person who has tried to do something is me trying to talk to border patrol, trying to get [the car] back.”

Turo is not Better Business Bureau accredited and has an “F” rating. Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona spokesperson Sean Herdrick said that Turo users should do their own background checks.

“You’re never going to know for sure, but it’s your car. Be careful with it, you can say no if you want to,” Herdrick said.

Bever said he still has no idea when he will get his car back.

If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 955-4444.