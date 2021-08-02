N4T Investigators: Uncovering south side mass shooting suspect’s criminal past

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has now been two weeks since the July 18 south side mass shooting, but there are still a number of lingering questions about what may have led up to it.

As investigators work to piece together evidence in the tragedy, questions remain as to why and how the now-deceased suspect, Leslie Scarlett, may have carried out the vicious attack.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators are also learning more about Scarlett's criminal history.

According to Pima County Superior Court records reviewed by the News 4 Tucson Investigators, Scarlett and two other men were charged in connection with an armed robbery at a central Tucson restaurant in January 2006.

As part of a plea agreement the following year, Pima County prosecutors dropped aggravated assault and kidnapping charge​s against him, and he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted armed robbery.

Scarlett could have faced 15 years in prison. But due in part to his lack of criminal history, he was sentenced to only six.

Scarlett was released from state prison in 2013. Three years later, he faced aggravated assault charges in connection with a domestic violence incident. Pima County Superior Court records state the female victim was injured and feared for her life.

Again, Scarlett took a plea deal, this time to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 52 days time served in jail and allowed to go free.

Other unanswered questions relate to how and where Scarlett was able to get the gun detectives say he used in the killings. As a convicted felon, he was considered a prohibited possessor and could not legally own firearms.

"At this point, we're not identifying the weapon but there will be analysis on it, and we will be working with the ATF on that," said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.

It is also unclear if it was the same gun that went off during a house fire back on Jan. 7 that killed Scarlett's mother.

That fire happened right across from the home that Scarlett is accused of setting fire to on July 18th. According to a search warrant obtained by the News 4 Tucson Investigators, Tucson Police detectives recovered a gas can, casings and a 45-caliber round from inside Scarlett's mother's burned-out home on East Irene Vista. Though, right now, police will not say if a 45-caliber was used in the shooting on Jan. 18.

Questions also remain as to what type ​of mental health issues Scarlett may have had.

According to a pre-sentence report from the 2007 conviction, he reported being both mentally​and physically healthy. The 2016 case also showed no indication of any mental health issues.

"The real question we should be asking is how can be coordinating the work of our criminal justice and mental health systems to prevent these terrible attacks?" Chief Magnus asked.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators contacted the Pima County prosecutor who signed-off on Scarlett's 2007 plea deal to see if they still agreed with its terms.

However, they told us they could not comment on the case.