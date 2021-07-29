N4T Investigators: Victim claims TPD destroyed rape kit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 23 years ago, a young teenage girl was raped. She recently inquired with police to find out what became of the investigation.

She was shocked and devasted by the answer.

Tucson police closed this case back in 1998. They also got rid of evidence that might have contained the suspect's DNA.

The victim asked News 4 Tucson not to identify her.

"They told me the rape kit had been destroyed in 2006," she said.

Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos told News 4 Tucson that "Investigators along with the chief with the investigative services met with the victim. They sat down with her, they expressed their regrets and did confirm to the victim her kit was destroyed."



The victim received the news in February. So why did the police say the kit was destroyed?

"At that time there were no laws, no legislation or policies in place that mandate law enforcement retain those kits," Magos explained.

What came after that, even more troubling.

"They said there's no point in reopening the investigation," the victim said.



News 4 Tucson Investigators obtained a copy of the original report dated August 8, 1998. It stated, "Sexual Assault Forcible Rape Female."

Two months later, the report stated "Being Closed Due To Lack of Evidence"

In February 2021, the victim was told the original investigation was minimal.



"The investigator I had been working with, she was disappointed in what she had seen, and she expressed that too,” the victim said.

Tucson police told News 4 Tucson it would be a very difficult case to reopen. They empathize with the victim.

"This is a horrific crime, and it is a tragedy that this victim did not receive justice" Magos added.



The report also contained the lab report of the sexual assault kit. It contained 11 DNA samples taken from the victim.

According to reports, the victim had left the hospital with her mother just after 2 p.m.

The incident took place a bit after 4 p.m.on Malvern Street on the city's east side as she was walking home from school.

"I saw the person. He was following somebody else," the victim explained.



The victim said the suspect began walking behind her on Arcadia. She went into a music store in a shopping center to lose him.

As she left, she walked towards her house. Not knowing that he had continued to follow her. The suspect eventually caught up to her, grabbed her and dragged her into an alley. The victim also explained that the suspect had a knife and threatened her life.

"I was just so fearful of being killed in a horrible way and having my family discover me," she said.

Her concern today is "the likelihood that person committed other crimes is likely high."



Tucson police told the News 4 Investigators that legislation and the advancement in technology will prevent what happened to this victim from happening again.

Magos added, there is now an electronic tracking system.

"To keep track of sex assault kits. The investigator keeps track of that as well as the victims are able to keep track of their own kits," he said.



The victim now suffers from PTSD and continues to go through extensive counseling.

While she may have not gotten closure, the police said they will continue to offer her services and support.