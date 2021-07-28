N4T Investigators: Some school districts misreporting data on students with disabilities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of schools across the country, many of them in Arizona, seem to be misreporting or not reporting legally required information on students with disabilities, according to an analysis from the Center for Civil Rights Remedies.

The information in question involves students under what’s known as 504 Plans, which includes students with special needs under various circumstances. Data on 504 plans are required to be submitted to the Civil Rights Data Collection, a federal survey administered by the education department’s Office for Civil Rights every other year.

“They have a legal and moral obligation,” Dan Losen, Director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies said.

The N4T Investigators reviewed the latest CRDC data that is available, which is for the 2017-2018 school year.

Dozens of school districts across Arizona have red flags in their numbers. Dan Losen said that is when the reported numbers are far off from the national average of 2.7 percent of students falling under 504 plans. The Tucson Unified School District, Arizona’s second-largest, is only reporting .04 percent of students under 504 with an enrollment over 46,000.

“Zero point four is what we considered to be statistically low – so this is 10 times lower than that. These students have rights but if they don’t get identified it’s unlikely those rights are going to be met,” Losen said.

Other local districts like Vail, Marana, Sahuarita and Ampitheater report numbers above the national average.

Tombstone and Nogales are reporting 0%, but have far fewer students enrolled.

We reached out to Tucson Unified requesting an interview, they declined but sent us a statement:

“Tucson Unified School District’s administration is aware of the issue which it originated from the 2017 report. The district is working with the student database vendor to solve the issue for future reports.”

The Arizona Department of Education also denied us an interview sending a statement saying:

“While the vast majority of Arizona's public schools report 504 plan data accurately, there is more work to be done in our state. ADE is committed to supporting local school leaders to ensure compliance with federal law and equitable access to educational services for every student.”

For Tucson, mother Vanessa Towers the misreporting is personal. She has a son with high-functioning autism. She believes the issue is a lack of education among districts in the area of special needs. She said in 2021 it shouldn’t be an issue.

“It should be important for their jobs it’s part of their job,” Towers said.

Misreporting the data is technically against federal law and could result in the withholding of federal funds but Losen said that is extremely unlikely to happen.