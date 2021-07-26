N4T Investigators: Tucson sees hike in home invasions

TUCSON (KVOA) - There has been a hike in home invasions.

Detectives with the Counter Narcotics Alliance unit said the cases are becoming more violent. News 4 Tucson Investigators take a look at the cause and the effect it has on the community.

Home invasions do not involve traditional victims CNA detectives sadly, most victims are involved in illegal activity and many law-abiding Tucson residents are getting caught up in a wave of violent attacks.

"They are happening a lot more than they are reported," said Tucson Police Department Det. Oscar Cuellar.

He is assigned to the narcotic and violent crimes unit with the CNA. A multi-agency drug task force that investigates home invasions.

"It seems like most of our home invasions are with harder drugs which is the cocaine, the biggest thing is the fentanyl pills," he said.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is mixed into pills that look like prescription opiods and killing people.

In 2020, more than 400 people died in Pima County due to drug overdoses. That is a 32 percent increase from the year before.

Also, Cuellar said they have seen more violence.

Just a week ago, a man who lives in a southside neighborhood was beaten and kidnapped just after 4 a.m.

"From witnesses' accounts, we had three individuals that were intact vests and assault rifles," Cuellar said.

There was a woman at the house.

"Held her at gunpoint and took her car keys and her phone," Cuellar said.

The vehicle with the three suspects ended up going to a Rural Metro Fire station on Belvedere.

"Three individuals in that vehicle were shot," Cuellar said.

The firefighters rendered aid two were transported to the hospital, the third suspect was deceased.

Cuellar said both are charged with felony murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. The victim was later found and was badly beaten.

Jose Alexis Aguirre Tirado went from the hospital to the Pima County jail. The other suspect remained in the hospital.

The detective said Jose Manuel Lopez died from gunshot wounds.

TPD Capt. John Leavitt is the commander of CNA.

"Home invasions are a threat to everybody even if they hit the wrong house," he said.

In April, surveillance cameras captured four individuals breaking into the wrong apartment.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was in the apartment spoke to News 4 Tucson over the phone. For her safety and her family, she asked we not identify her.

"The guy in the red held my daughter at gunpoint," she said. "I hope someone helps find."

News 4 Tucson viewers identified Francisco Ramos as one of the four suspects. He remains behind bars under a $50,000 bond. The other three are still outstanding.

"It's a danger," the victim's mother said. "It's just a danger to leave these people out there."

Det. Cuellar added most home invasions occur because of drugs, cash, or guns, so he urges people if they see something suspicious to call police so they can curb the violence and get those people off the streets.