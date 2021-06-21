N4T Investigators: Tucson woman searching for dog that ran away from boarding service

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson woman is living a dog owner's worst nightmare.

Paola Camacho said she left her Chihuahua, Toni, in the care of the Dawg House Dog Daycare and Boarding, on Stone Avenue, a few weeks ago while her family went on vacation to Mexico.

After a couple of days on her trip, Toni went missing, but Paola didn’t know it. She said she only learned of her dog running away when she called to check upon him.

“And they told me he had been lost the night before, pretty much 26 hours. Either the gate was left open or he stayed back and they didn’t realize when the other dogs were brought in, and when the gate was open, he got out,” Camacho said.

For two weeks, Paola has been putting up hundreds of fliers and desperately searching for Toni.

“He doesn’t have the skills to survive in 110-degree weather out there. My only hope is somebody picked him up, took care of him just to not leave him out there. I don’t have children; he is a child to me,” Camacho said through tears.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators called the Dawg House and spoke to owner Chris Manos on two occasions.

Both times he said he has nothing to say, and hung up the phone. Paola said after our first call Manos stopped answering her calls, and she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he has done little to help search for Toni.

“They have not offered anything, like hey can we pitch in a reward for your dog nothing,” Camacho said.

We spoke with Paola’s friend Gaby Rodriguez who drove all the way from El Paso to help search for Toni.

“I cannot conceive the negligence of this business,” Rodriguez said.

She said they put up more than 200 fliers around the area.

Due to a company policy, Camacho said the Dawg House removed Toni’s collar so he is wandering around without any contact information.

Rodriguez said she hopes somebody has taken Toni to their home and that he's safe.

“We still have hope somebody has him,” Rodriguez said.

The Dawg House has mostly good reviews online, 4.8 stars with more than 20 Google reviews.

It has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating but isn’t BBB accredited. Sean Herdrick, a spokesperson from the BBB, said he recommends pet owners test out a service before going on a vacation.

“Give it a trial run, let your pet go there a couple days when you come back you can see the conditions and that will give you more peace of mind,” Herdrick said.

But for Paola, it’s too late for that.

“I want pet owners to very very carefully study the daycares you are putting your dogs into, hold them accountable,” Camacho said.

Paola is offering a reward to anyone who returns Toni to her, she didn’t specify how much.

If you have any information on where Toni is call 520-991-6428.

If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line 955-4444.