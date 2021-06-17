N4T Investigators: Vehicle Vandals

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police reports showed thefts have been happening at big stores, small businesses, apartments, really wherever you park a car.

The owner of a Marana auto shop told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that thieves targeted his customer's car, and they didn't care that it was parked in a busy spot under a light.

"You wouldn't think that anybody would ever attempt to pull this off,” John Klipstein, an auto shop owner, said.

Just days after our first report, two people were caught on his security camera stealing a catalytic converter.

"The thing you want to do as an auto shop business owner is to try to keep their cars safe when they're on your property,” Klipstein said.

In Marana, convert theft reports have gone up nearly 400% compared to last fiscal year.

"The way these guys are stealing makes it a little bit more difficult,” Klipstein said.

Top Golf, Costco, and Home Depot parking lots were where thieves found some of more than 50 converters they took.

In Oro Valley, we found seven converters were reported stolen this fiscal year.

Police reports show thieves took two from an apartment on North Oracle Road and others from small business parking lots on East Vistoso Commerce Loop. Even a Goodwill was targeted.

Police posted this to Facebook, saying it's a difficult crime to catch, asking people to listen to watch this video.

"Any way that the public can mark their catalytic... put their license plate number. The potential thief would see a marking and realize that this is something that could be tracked,” Tucson Police Department (TPD) Sgt. Schrouder said.

Tucson police said that more than 100 converters have been reported stolen this fiscal year.

"The main road areas for instance like a Grant Road, Speedway those areas were getting hit really hard,” Sgt. Schrouder said.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked TPD, 'What's the approach? Has anything changed in what TPD now does when it comes to this?'

"We actually met with the Pima County Attorney's Office, and we also met with the Attorney General just to see what kinds of charges or what kind of path we could take to really send the message home that, yes this is a serious thing,” Sgt. Schrouder responded.

They decided that thieves would be able to face up to four different felony offenses, should they be caught stealing a converter.