N4T Investigators: Verdict reached in five-year long lawsuit accusing TPD officer of excessive force

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a five-and-a-half-year-long legal battle, a federal jury has reached a verdict in the Parish vs. Lansdale case.

Miles Parish, the plaintiff, was a University of Arizona Junior in 2015. On December 13, 2015, Tucson Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint where Parish was living.

Parish said officers kicked in the door and held the door open. He said. eventually, officer Troy Lansdale threw him to the ground and beat him.

Parish said when he later went to the UArizona Campus health facility, he was diagnosed with a concussion and had two teeth pushed back.

With his attorney Steve Weeks, Parish sued Lansdale, another officer Bradley Kush and the City of Tucson.

This week, the federal jury ruled in favor of Parish finding Lansdale 100 percent liable for damages, awarding Parish $275,000.

The verdict did not find Kush or the City liable.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to the attorney representing Lansdale and were told “no comment.”

City Attorney Mike Rankin sent the following statement:

“We are pleased that the jury found the City had no liability in this case, meaning that they found that TPD’s policies and practices met all Constitutional requirements. While we disagree with the award based on the officer’s use of force to detain the Plaintiff, we respect the jury’s role in this process.”

Weeks said he hopes the verdict sends a message, but he is not satisfied fully with the outcome.

“The verdict was lower than what we were hoping for," Weeks said. "The City should also have been held liable but who knows what the jury was thinking when they rendered their verdict, I was not in the jury room."

Parish has since moved away from Arizona but spoke with the N4T Investigators by phone. He said he is not happy with the verdict and believes the damages should have been far greater. He said legal costs alone have been more than $600,000 and believes at least $1 million would have been appropriate.

He believes Officer Lansdale should also be fired. He said he still suffers from Post Traumatic Stress due to the incident.

Weeks said if the City appeals the verdict, it could be more than a year before Parish sees the money.