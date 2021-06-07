N4T Investigators: Staffing shortage causing Rural Metro to keep some ambulances out of service

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - When you need an ambulance, you want one to be able to respond as soon as possible. However, the News 4 Tucson Investigators have learned from a source within the Rural Metro Fire Department that a staffing shortage is causing many of the private fire and rescue service’s resources to be left in park.

The impacted resources include ambulances and fire tender trucks, according to the source.

The source sent us two months' worth of staffing emails that show on a daily basis an average of five or more units that are being left unmanned.

We took the information straight to Rural Metro Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer John Walka, he confirmed the staffing shortage saying, “These days, many fire departments see struggles with staffing from time to time and we are not much different.”

We asked Chief Walka to do an interview he responded, “we will decline at this time.”

Chief Walka didn’t answer our follow-up questions so, we reached out to the Old Pueblo Fire Fighters Association, the union representing the employees, Union President Nick Latini said in an email that, “the impact from being understaffed has on the firefighters I represent is extensive, but the impact to the residents is what the public should be most concerned about. An understaffed fire department is unsafe and a detriment to the community. “

We spoke with residents in the Catalina Foothills who are served by RMFD.

“If I were to call 911 and there wasn’t anyone to pull up, that would definitely scare me,” Tiffany Pelmont said.

She said she knows all too well how important getting an ambulance to respond quickly can be.

“I was hospitalized last year in October. If there wasn’t an ambulance available, I don’t know what would have happened," Pelmont explained. "They should definitely put in full effort to hire more people so there’s enough to serve the community around here.”

Not everyone is worried about it. A man named Ricky, who doesn’t want us using his last name, said he has never had an issue with Rural Metro and isn’t worried about the staffing shortage.

“I don’t really see any concern to keep me up at night or anything like that,” Ricky said.

Online Rural Metro posted a job listing two weeks ago. It doesn’t mention how many people RMFD is looking to hire. According to our source, RMFD should have 130 field personnel but currently has 118.

Due to RMFD being a private company it is not bound by the public record laws like government agencies, limiting our ability to receive information.

Chief Walka said last week that RMFD would be giving a statement, but we have yet to receive one.

