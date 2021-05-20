N4T Investigators: Tucson street racing turns deadly, is TPD doing enough?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson’s street racing problems appears to have turned deadly after a violent crash the end of last month.

For months, the News 4 Tucson Investigators have heard from Tucsonans who have had enough of reckless racing on their streets.

“People can be hurt, people can be killed because of street racing and it needs to be stopped,” Eastside resident Donna Snyder told us in November.

“It’s only a matter of time until somebody gets killed,” a woman named Shelbey predicted in our November investigation.

Their worst fears seem to have come true after the deadly crash on April 27 at the corner of Golf Links Rd. and Sarnoff. The crash killed 54-year-old Timothy Tengler.

According to Tucson Police, Tengler was making a left turn onto Sarnoff when two speeding pickup trucks crashed into him.

TPD Lt. Robert Garza said it’s too soon to confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash but said speed appears to be a factor.

“There is indication they definitely were going well over the speed limit,” Lt. Garza said.

But several witnesses told police and the News 4 Tucson Investigators that they saw the two trucks racing each other before the collision.

“We call it Golf Links raceway,” said Don Allred.

Allred is a service manager at an automotive shop a few blocks away from the scene of the crash. He said he saw the trucks begin to race and then soon heard the first responders.

“We saw a couple of trucks, looked like they were racing from the stoplight. About five minutes later we saw the ambulance and the fire truck and police start blocking off the road,” Allred explained.

We spoke to a woman who lives near the crash, she didn't want to be identified but told us street racing has been a consistent problem in the area.

“There’s occasions where you can just watch them flying down the road. I’m not surprised that it happened but saddened it happened because a person lost their life,” she said.

In January, after several investigations from the News 4 Tucson Investigators showing the extent of the problem, TPD began special enforcement for street racing. Assigning officers strictly to street racing on select shifts.

Lt. Garza said the crackdown has shown results. He said since it began street racing complaints have fallen by more than 30 percent. He said so far, TPD has issued 300 civil citations and 150 criminal citations and seized 44 vehicles.

“It’s dangerous out there, we want to make sure the streets are safe. In order to accomplish that we will continue to work this problem,” Lt. Garza said.

A problem if left unchecked can have devastating consequences.

So far no arrests have been made in the crash, TPD said the drivers passed a DUI test.

TPD said it can be difficult to catch racers in time, so much of the responsibility to stop it remains in the hands of those behind the wheel to think of the consequences.

