N4T Investigators: Amid lingering pandemic, thousands students ‘missing’ from Pima County schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is the final week of classes in southern Arizona, and it has been a school year unlike any other.

For students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the end of the school year usually means graduation or moving on with your classmates.

But for thousands of students in Pima County and across our state, that will not be happening.

That is because they are nowhere to be found.

"We have a number of approximately 40,000 statewide. Here in Pima County that equates to about 4,500 kids," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. "We anticipate that when the dust settles from this tornado of COVID that number is going to be much higher.”

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, nearly all Arizona schools switched to virtual instruction, but not all of the students followed - some simply disappeared.

“To track the students is really difficult because you literally go one by one to each parent,” Superintendent Williams said. "If you don't have that information to find them, it creates a black hole."

Between the 2019-2020 school year and this most recent one, Tucson Unified, the state's second-largest school district, estimates enrollment dropped by more than 2,900 students.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said the district is now looking to hire more student retention specialists.

"As an army of district ambassadors whose sole mission will be to make personal contact with students through home visits, through community visits, to get students to re-enroll in our schools," Superintendent Trujillo said.

Superintendent Trujillo also tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators, some students who were missing earlier this year have since returned to the classroom.

“We've seen some of these students come back for in-person instruction, out of nowhere,” Superintendent Trujillo said.

So, what about those high school students who have missed a full year or more of credits?

They will be returning in the fall, hoping to make up for lost time, but it won't be easy.

“It's definitely going to be a challenge as these students begin to return," Superintendent Trujillo told the News 4 Tucson Investigators. "I think now what we've discovered with remote instruction and distance-learning, is we've got some extra tools."

Superintendent Williams says finding more than 40,000 Arizona students who are now missing, and getting them back into school in the Fall, is top priority.

“I think the safety is always a concern. We want to make sure that we know where they are at all times, whether it's a district, charter private or home school. So, for us, making sure that we have the right data to find where these kids are, it's critical.”

Dr. Trujillo tells us TUSD should have a more accurate picture of the number of students who were unaccounted for at the end of the school year.

We will keep you updated once those numbers are available.