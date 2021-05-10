N4T Investigators: Tucson attorney claims convicted felon who was hired to care for special needs kids took advantage of 8-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A negligence lawsuit is filed against a Southern Arizona company that cares for special needs children. The issue, they hired a convicted felon with a history of accusations of abusing children.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators uncovered your tax money went towards hiring this individual.

A 33-page lawsuit was filed in Cochise County.

It goes into detail about how Steven Joel Spurlock, a convicted felon got a job caring for troubled children.

He then kidnapped an 8-year-old boy under his care. Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan filed the lawsuit.

"I have filed a complaint against caring connections because my client," Cadigan said. "When he was 8 years old, (he) was sexually abused by a known predator."

Caring Connections is in Sierra Vista.

The claim stated "caring connections provides respite care for vulnerable children and victims of abuse."

"Caring connections hired someone who had a laundry list of prior sexual abuse allegations who had no experience to be with children," Cadigan said.

Spurlock applied to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for fingerprint clearance. It was denied due to his criminal history.

The claim went on to state.

"Caring Connections' human resource manager instructed Spurlock to apply for a "good cause exception" so that he could obtain clearance. He applied to the Board of Fingerprinting and got clearance.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators contacted the Board of Fingerprinting.

A spokesman said he could not comment on this specific case and declined an on-camera interview.

"The board looks very closely at the applications and reviews thousands of them every year," Matthew Scheller, who is the executive director said. "There are specific requirements that have to be met before a good cause exception is granted, and there are no guarantees."

Spurlock began working at the facility in 2015.

The claim stated Caring Connections, "allowed new hires like Spurlock immediate contact with the children in is care without having to complete the organization's training program."

"They let him work there and have one on one contact with very troubled kids," Cadigan said. "He proceeds to kidnap one of them have the kid spend the night in his house, lies to the police."

She said, he also lied about the child's whereabouts.

"Turns out the next day, the kid had spent the night at this house in his bed caring connections and Cenpatico knew this, and they let him keep working there," Cadigan said.

Court records showed five months later Spurlock was arrested by Cochise County Sheriff's detectives and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty and is serving 17 years plus another eight for luring a child for sexual exploitation.

News 4 Tucson went to caring connections in Sierra Vista to ask if they wanted to comment on the claim.

One woman said she was not authorized but understood News 4 Tucson had a statement from Shannon Casey, chief operating officer.

She sent the following statement, "Caring connections was sorry to learn of the allegations set forth in the civil complaint filed against it.

Caring connections denies the allegations of wrongdoing and will press forward with its defense of the claims in court."

The N4T Investigators attempted to contact Cenpatico Behavioral Health, an agency also named in this lawsuit, and have not received a response. We do know the organization changed its name to Arizona Complete Health.

We have left several messages and sent emails to them and have not gotten a response.

Cadigan says her client is now a teenager and is not doing well at all.