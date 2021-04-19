N4T Investigators: More former workers of Tucson moving company claim unpaid wages

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson moving company, no stranger to the N4T Investigators, is facing new claims of not paying workers. Assurance Relocation Systems and its owner Lyne Bernabe, who also operates Assurance Moving & Storage in Phoenix, have faced dozens of accusations from former workers over the past few years of not paying them owed wages.

The N4T Investigators found more than a dozen lawsuits against ARS in Pima County Superior Court, according to court records.

Hiram Dicochea said he did one job for ARS about a month ago. He said he found the job on Craigslist and that it was supposed to pay $15 per hour.

Currently, the N4T Investigators found two job postings for ARS on Craigslist.

Dicochea said his point of contact was Lyne Bernabe herself, although they never met in person.

“A couple of her people called in sick or called in, within an hour’s notice I was on the other side of town ready to go,” Dicochea said.

He said he met a driver and another man at a vacant warehouse in Tucson. He said they drove to Vail for the job and thought everything went well. He said there were no issues during the job. The issues began when he wanted to get paid after the 10-hour shift.

“I assumed I was going to get paid that same day,” Dicochea said.

But messaging Bernabe, he said he started to get the runaround.

“She started talking about pay period cycles so then I assumed in two weeks,” Dicochea said.

But two weeks went by and he still wasn’t paid. He said Bernabe clearly became defensive and stopped communicating with him.

He tried giving her a call while our cameras were rolling, the phone didn’t even ring and went straight to voicemail. The voicemail box was full.

Dicochea said he wasn’t surprised because that’s what he has been getting.

We tried calling on a different phone, the phone actually rang but no one answered. The voicemail box was also full.

We have made repeated requests for comment with ARS and Bernabe regarding the recent accusations against them since November.

Dicochea said he doesn’t know what his next move will be.

“If I could afford it, I would take her to small claims court but that’s going to cost way more than what she owes me now anyway," Dicochea said. "So I figured the best thing I could do is be proactive and get the information out there that they’re doing this, still doing this.”

We reached out to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office multiple times regarding several recent accusations against ARS. They would not confirm or deny if they are investigating ARS.

