N4T Investigators: Woman waiting for unemployment receives help from good Samaritans

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Green Valley woman who said she has not received an unemployment check since May, has gotten a helping hand from several concerned citizens who were touched by her story we aired in a report on March 30.

Shae Morgan said she has been desperately waiting and trying to get the unemployment payments she’s entitled to. She said she owed around $8,000 and has been trying to work things out daily with the Department of Economic Security. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and said she hasn’t had any luck finding work since.

She said while waiting for unemployment, she has gone through nearly every penny she had in savings. She also said she has been living with little food, no gas in her car and unable to pay her rent just waiting to be evicted and left homeless.

“I am worried something will happen and it will just end like that,” Morgan said.

After the N4T Investigators showed her struggle, multiple people reached out to Morgan offering help.

Sydne Myers said she did not think twice and learned how to set up a Zelle account to send Morgan some money for food and gas.

“She needed it," Myers said. "You know what I mean she just really needed it and I Knew it would help her out. So how do I feel about people right now? I just feel horrible if I can help out in any way I will.”

Then there was Dave Davis, who has been on a special mission for more than a year now.

“My wife died about 16 months ago," he said. "I just really decided I was going to try to help everybody if I could.”

He drove about an hour to meet Morgan in person. He offered her words of encouragement and some money to get her on her feet.

“You treat others like you would like to be treated," Davis said. "If everybody did that, it would be a better world.”

There were several others who did not want to be recognized, but their contributions were just as touching to Morgan. Morgan said now she feels rich, not financially but rich with gratitude.

“They are beautiful and kind," she said. "This will not go unnoticed I know you say you don’t want it back I have to do something to give back that kindness."

The day after our story with Morgan aired, officials with the third-party verification service ID.me reached out to us confirming Morgan had been properly identified in their system. They said they would work with her to try and get her case resolved.

Morgan said she received $6,600 from the State last week but is still owed $3,000. She said she keeps getting the “runaround” from DES.

DES has refused to do an interview for multiple reports we have put together the past few months involving the unprecedented amount of unemployment fraud and legitimate claimants like Morgan who are going without.