N4T Investigators: Cochise County sheriff seeing spike in drug and human trafficking

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said his office is seeing an “alarming” spike in human trafficking and drug smuggling tied to the Southern Border.

Dannels said in the past few months the numbers have been staggering.

“In this year alone 2021, we’ve had 807 pounds of marijuana, 7500 illegal entries and 33 drug mules," he said. "That’s huge considering last year this time, we were at a span of 20 months with no drug smuggling."

He blames the increased activity on politics - particularly the policies of the Biden Administration and the steps President Biden has taken at either halting or reversing the border policies of the Trump Administration.

“Anytime you put politics into the game of policing whether it be local, state or federal you’re going to have a fracture,” Sheriff Dannels said.

The Biden Administration has refrained from calling the current influx of undocumented immigrants at the border a crisis. The president has called for those heading to the border to stop. President Biden has called some of his predecessor’s border policies inhumane and ineffective.

Sheriff Dannels showed the N4T Investigators photographs his team captured along the border recently. Just in March, he said they photographed more than 3,000 people illegally crossing the border. Many he said can be seen wearing camouflage and some had large sacks of drugs strapped onto their backs.

“Everybody should be standing up to this,” Sheriff Dannels said. "We have to secure our borders in this country."

Unlike Texas, with many unaccompanied children, the sheriff said the activity in Cochise County is quite different.

“What we see here is the cartel smuggling people and drugs into our country,” he said.

His team gave the N4T Investigators a tour of the half-finished border wall.

Sgt. Tim Williams is the supervisor of the County’s special border unit called SABER.

Driving along the border, we could see several sections of the wall where construction crews just walked away from after President Biden’s order to stop construction.

“A lot of the infrastructure, the water ways, the bridges, the road itself hadn’t been completed, along where we currently stand where the fence just literally stops,” Sgt. Williams explained.

There were also remnants of attempts to cross the razor-wire lined wall.

Sheriff Dannels said he believes the situation at the border is a public safety concern for not just his county, but communities across the country.

“We know it’s not a perfect world," he said. "At least some people are coming here for deviant behavior to harm Americans, that’s what I'm concerned about."

