N4T Investigators: Town Hall Troubles

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson has made changes after the News 4 Tucson Investigators shared some of your concerns about difficulty joining its Community Saftey Budget Town Hall.

The City hosted the online town hall last month to discuss police, fire and other emergency service funding plans. Taxpayers were supposed to be able to share their thoughts with city leaders but there was a problem.

Some people could not get in.

The online meeting was open to everyone but some said that when they searched for a way to register to join, they were taken to a webpage that said, "registration links are forthcoming".

Later, they noticed a Tucson defund police Instagram account had posted the registration link. So they reached out to the News 4 Tucson Investigators to ask us if we can find out why the link was posted there but not on the city webpage they were directed to.

We ran a Google search. Tucson's City Council Ward 4 Office's webpage popped up. There was no link but there was a note that said, "registration links are forthcoming". Even though by this time the town hall had already passed.

We asked the City if a link was ever posted.

Andrew Squire, a public information officer for the City of Tucson shared the following response.

"The public safety town hall recording has been up on the City YouTube channel from shortly after it finished on Saturday. Registration to participate in any or all of the town halls has been up on the City’s main page slider area for at least a week prior to the first town hall on March 11. We have also promoted this information in the City NewsNet. We copy all of our media contacts on NewsNet and releases so that info has been going out since March 8. It looks like the link to connect Saturday’s meeting video back to the main page for the budget town halls did not link correctly on Saturday... The City always puts the recordings on the City of Tucson YouTube page. "

Squire said the City's main page, "had all the links up for registration well in advance of the meetings…"

The City and its council offices tried to get the word out through newsletters, emails, and social media but when it came to Google searches some people were sent to Ward 4's post instead.

"Ward 4 put that page up on March 9, in an effort to get the information out to the community as soon as possible, while we were still working on our main page that day, March 9, to get all of the registration/survey pages created and posted," Squire said.

So we worked with the City, walking through our search process. Together we found that people who Googled "Tucson Virtual Budget Town Hall" were shown Ward 4's posting first and the city's main page second. The main page did not appear for those who searched "Tucson Budget Town Hall".



"Adding or omitting words will completely change how they process pages," Jimmy Huh, a Search Engine Optimization expert said.

"When you're creating very, very specific things like this town hall that has a very specific set of search terms," Tyson Bell, a Search Engine Optimization expert said.

Squire said the mix up had to do with SEO or Search Engine Optimization.

Jeff Romero, a local SEO expert said it controls, "how pages show up in Google."

Squire told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that the city was fixing the issue.

"It's most likely what we call an indexation issue, where the page is published, but Google has no way to find it," Romero said.

"What that means is that Google didn't know that this page existed with enough time or margin to process it and show it," Huh said.

We asked the City who runs its web pages but we did not receive an answer.

"If your constituents are looking for a page on Google, you need to make sure that whoever's managing your site is properly disseminating information to them in the way that they're looking for it," Huh said.

We asked Councilwoman Nikki Lee's spokesperson why her Ward 4 Office did not post the registration link on its webpage prior to the town hall taking place. Her office declined our interview request and referred back to the City's statements.

Have an issue you'd like for us to investigate? Email investigators@kvoa.com or call the News 4 Tucson Investigators tip line at 520-955-4444.