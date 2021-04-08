N4T Investigators: Man accused of killing Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzales will not face death penalty

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson man who is set to go on trial in the killing of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales will not face the death penalty, according to court documents obtained by News 4 Tucson Investigators Thursday.

Celis disappeared from her east side home in April 2012. Her remains were located in a remote area of Pima County, after Christopher Clements told authorities where to find them.

The body of Maribel Gonzales was discovered in June 2014 in the same area.

In September 2018, a Pima County grand jury indicted Clements on two charges, including first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

The following year, prosecutors filed paperwork to seek the death penalty in the double-murder case.

Now, the N4T Investigators learned that the new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has filed a notice to withdraw the death penalty in the case.

Clements hearings are set to start in about a week.

According to court documents, Clements' lawyers are moving to suppress evidence that the state has obtained using his cell phone.