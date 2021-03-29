N4T Investigators: Judge videos confrontation with alleged stalker

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson justice of the peace is back on the bench after firing what he said was a warning shot at a man outside of his home.

Judge Adam Watters said the man had been stalking his family. Now, the News 4 Tucson Investigators have uncovered video of the confrontation between the two men.

Judge Watters has been back at work for two weeks. He was on administrative leave after a Feb. 14 incident when he confronted a man he claimed had been terrorizing his family He captured the confrontation on his cell phone.

The video is 47 seconds long.

In it, Judge Watters is heard saying, "Here he comes." He then comes face to face with 38-year-old Fei Qin.

According to reports, earlier that week, a neighbor had taken pictures of a car and a person in it, dumping garbage onto the judge's property. That was the same vehicle that was seen on Feb. 14 driving on the judge's street by his house.

This is an excerpt of the conversation Judge Watters had with Qin.

Adam Watters: "What are you doing (expletive deleted) ? Huh? Huh? Huh? What are you doing (expletive deleted)."?

According to police reports, Qin was harassing them, slashed their tires, and left trash on their property.

Adam Watters: "I'm going to blow your (expletive deleted) head off."

As seen and heard on the cell phone, a frustrated and angry Watters told Qin.

Adam Watters: "Get out of the car, get out of the car, I'm going to blow your head off."

Fei Qin: "What are you going to do, shoot me?"

Adam Watters: "Sit right there, sit on the (expletive deleted) ground."

Fei Qin: " Go ahead shoot me."

Adam Watters: "Get on the ground, I'm going too. Get on the (expletive deleted) ground."

Fei qin: "I don't have too"

Adam Watters: "Get on the ground or I'll blow your head off. Get on the ground."

Fei Qin: "I don't have to get on the ground."

Adam Watters: "Yeah you do (expletive deleted) I'm going to shoot your (expletive deleted) right off."

"You've been terrorizing my family and we've had enough. Get on the ground."

The report said Watters fired a warning shot into the ground right next to Qin.

Pima County deputies arrived, handcuffed Qin, and he was taken into custody. He was charged with stalking.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators went to Qin's northwest side home to get his side of the story.

No one answered but we left a note.

N4T Investigators also contacted Jeffrey Gryniewich, his court-appointed attorney. We asked him if his client was stalking Watters and his family.

"No, in terms of right now, these are just allegations," Gryniewich said.

He also talked about what Qin was feeling when he saw the judge with a gun.

"He thought the gun was pointed at him; he was very fearful," he said.

Grynkewich would not comment about his client's alleged vandalism and previous issues with Judge Adam Watters.

Mike Storie represents Judge Watters.

"Put yourself in his shoes, 10 straight days of someone showing up at your house, slashing your tires repeatedly and basically terrorizing your family," Storie said.

As for the language heard on the video, "People are human they have families they protect. I have no problem how he acted, and he doesn't deserve and he doesn't need to apologize to anyone."

As of now, Judge Watters has not been charged.

The Pima County Attorney's office has asked the Pinal County Attorney's office to look into the case due to conflicts.

The Cochise County Attorney's office will be looking into Fei Qin's case for the same reason.