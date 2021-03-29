N4T Investigators: Inside Sapphire – UPDATE

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pandemic has hit Arizona nursing homes especially hard.

From the beginning, the News 4 Tucson Investigators have been following exclusive developments inside one of those facilities.

As of this week, Sapphire of Tucson has reported more than 350 COVID-19 cases.

Sadly, 49 patients have died.

Now, the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine is giving hope to those who have not been able to see or hug their loved ones in more than a year.

"The first vaccine, you know, felt sore. Second one, I felt a little a bit more sore, but it wasn't anything too bad," Sapphire of Tucson resident, Joseph Gonzalez told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

Last March, Sapphire of Tucson was among the first in our state to report multiple cases of COVID-19 inside their facility.

They say they haven't had any new cases in about six weeks, and residents will soon be able to see their loved ones face to face.

"I keep in touch with them over the phone, but you know, it's not the same as actually seeing people in person," Gonzalez told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

Sapphire is rolling out a limited visitation policy and plan which will be in place starting April 5.

It is a critical step in helping to ease the physical and mental toll of the pandemic on those living in facilities like Sapphire, and others across our state.

"I know how important visitation is, and I know what a terrible cost there is to the kind of social isolation and loneliness that people experience when they can't get those really so important visits," said W. Mark Clark, with the Pima Council on Aging.

For his part, now fully vaccinated, Gonzalez tells us he is looking forward to much-needed family time.

"I'm really excited. I haven't seen my dad in quite a while in-person. Just - my friends and family - I haven't seen anybody in a while."

