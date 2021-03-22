N4T Investigators: Tucson Police release results of increased street racing enforcement

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department released initial results of its "crackdown" on street racing after a records request from the N4T Investigators.

According to TPD, the records are only for the special street racing enforcement operation from Jan. 15 to Feb. 28. The records show 203 citations were given to 197 people involved in street racing, TPD said each citation can be for up to five violations. In total officers found 380 violations. Speeding was the most found violation, they also listed illegal car modifications and DUI as violations.

It was January when Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus held a news conference announcing the Department's increased effort to crackdown on street racing, after two reports from the N4T Investigators showed just how serious the issue has become. Before then, several Tucsonans told News 4 Tucson they felt their complaints to TPD about street racing were being ignored.

We made our records request with TPD on February 12th and did not receive the information until March 19th. We made a records request in December for how many street racing related arrests were made near and around the La Estancia neighborhood on Tucson's eastside, that request has yet to receive a response.

