N4T Investigators: ‘Unprecedented’ unemployment fraud claims target local businesses

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local businesses continue to be targeted by fake Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, the Arizona Department of Economic Security is calling it unprecedented.

“The Office of the Inspector General has seen an unprecedented influx of reports of fraud during the pandemic, most of which involve identity theft," DES said in a statement. "Prior to the pandemic, an average of 800 reports were received per month. In comparison, nearly 95,000 cases of fraud have been reported since March 1, 2020; skyrocketing the monthly average tenfold to more than 8,600.”

Sandra Carillo’s husband owns a small painting business. They operate out of their Northwest Tucson home. They are the only employees.

“Nobody has worked for our company in three years,” Carillo said.

But that has not stopped unemployment claims being made against their company, a lot of them. Just in February, Carillo said they received 149 claims - all of them fraud. She said they came in three separate batches in her mailbox from DES.

Carillo said she did what you are supposed to do report the fraud to DES. She said she spent an entire day going through and documenting the first batch, mailing the envelopes to the State on her own dime. When the second batch came, she had enough.

“And I was like not this time. I’m not filling this out, it took me a whole day, I'm not doing it," Carillo said. "So I went to the DES office.”

That began a runaround between two local DES offices when she discovered Tucson has no fraud department. She tried calling and says it was a nightmare to get through to someone. She said she was told they would get back to her but nobody has.

“I'm just angry," Carillo said holding up a stack of envelopes. "I’ve been angry the last two weeks and every time I go to the mailbox I'm angry because this is what I find.”

News 4 Tucson Investigators also spoke to Lagena Lewis, who said her name was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in November. She received a bill from DES Collections stating she owed $242. She said she has never filed for unemployment, is not unemployed and does not understand how this could happen.

“I would think they would have to confirm with my employer before they release benefits,” Lewis questioned.

Usually, the answer would be yes, but due to the pandemic, DES said that is not happening. Lewis said she called DES and was told not to worry, but they have a backlog of cases going back to September. They told her it would take time before they can get to her case.

Lewis said she is definitely worried.

“I am very worried because this isn’t a debt that I owe,” Lewis said.

DES has refused to do an interview during our original investigation the beginning of February and for this update.

But did send us a statement:

“DES provides statewide safe and convenient virtual services to its clients in order to provide them access to programs and services. The DES Office of the Inspector General (OIG) does not have any public facing offices by which individuals can report suspected fraud. Rather, the public can submit all instances of suspected fraud online or through the fraud hotline at 1 (800) 251-2436.

As mentioned previously, OIG has seen an unprecedented influx of reports of fraud during the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, an average of 800 reports were received per month. In comparison, nearly 95,000 cases of fraud have been reported since March 1, 2020; skyrocketing the monthly average tenfold to more than 8,600. OIG swiftly hired and reassigned staff in response to the influx of reports, as the agency implemented additional fraud prevention measures, including identity verification, to prevent criminals from filing fraudulent claims. In addition, it partnered with a private call center vendor to facilitate fraud reports and assist individuals who have been victimized by unemployment fraud and potential identity theft.

As we continue to provide all Department services virtually whenever possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, we appreciate the public’s understanding and partnership as we continue to combat fraud and ensure the integrity of our programs. If you are able to provide the name and contact information of the individual with whom you spoke, we will be sure to have a member of our team reach out to them to provide assistance. Thank you,” - Brett Bezio

DES Deputy Press Secretary

We asked how far backlogged DES is with unemployment fraud claims. They didn’t answer the question.

DES said it started using an ID.me online verification service months ago to better protect against fraud. It’s clear with the amount of recent cases that the effort is not full proof.

