N4T Investigators: Impacts of COVID-19 on children, pediatricians seeing unusual illness linked to pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of children who have died from Covid19 in Arizona has more than doubled since the holidays.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association have been collaborating on compiling weekly data reports breaking down the virus's impacts on children state by state. In our last investigation in December, the number of children who had died from the virus statewide was 11. According to the latest report, the number of children who have died statewide is now 23.

Arizona has seen some of the highest numbers of children testing positive for the virus and being hospitalized, according to the report.

Luckily there have been no child deaths reported in Pima County.

Doctor Sean Elliott is a pediatric specialist with TMC Healthcare and TMC One, he said the surge was to be expected as people became closer together with the holidays and colder weather forced people indoors.

“Although none of this is unexpected it’s horrible and unfortunate, I think we’re not surprised we had a second or third surge,” Dr. Elliott said.

When it comes to children returning to in-school learning, Dr. Elliott said elementary students pose a low risk while older children are high risk.

“The challenge of course comes in middle school high school where these kids, at any rate, have a higher rate of transmission than adults do,” Dr. Elliott said.

19-year-old Juan Antonio Lizarraga and his 9-year-old sister caught Covid19 in May and got very sick as did their mother and grandmother. Juan urges others his age to take the virus seriously.

“Even being young and healthy, it took a big toll out of me the whole almost nearly two months I was completely incapacitated, I couldn’t work, I could hardly move I had a lot of fatigue a lot of symptoms that just left me in bed,” Juan explained.

Dr. Chan Lowe with Diamond Children’s Medical Center says most children with Covid have done well.

“And not requiring hospital admission, we are though seeing multiple cases of this multi-inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C that is believed to be an auto-immune response following Covid19 infection,” Dr. Lowe said.

A sometimes serious condition.

“They can be quite sick, they can need ICU care can require blood pressure support, a few have needed ventilators,” Dr. Lowe explained.

He said it’s not something they would usually expect to see with a condition like COVID-19.

“In general kids who get colds and respiratory illnesses don’t go on to get these inflammatory conditions,” Dr. Lowe said.

If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 955-4444.