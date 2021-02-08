N4T Investigators: Tucson businesses targets of unemployment fraud

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vast unemployment due to the pandemic and increased benefits has lead to what the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona calls a perfect storm for fraud. Several local businesses have already been targets.

It wasn’t difficult for the N4T Investigators to find a business that was in the cross hairs of these scammers.

Since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic, Arizona has distributed more than $4.3 million taxpayer dollars to Unemployment Assistance claims, according to the Department of Economic Security. There's certainly no shortage of people in need but DES said a "vast majority" of claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have been fraud.

“I just felt this is another hustle small businesses don’t need right now," Said Dr. Cheryl Schmitt.

Dr. Schmitt knows all too well about unemployment fraud, she is an optometrist and co-owner of Arizona Primary Eye Care. She said in October her business received its first fraudulent claim against them.

“In the last three weeks we’ve gotten three more," Dr. Schmitt said.

She knew she didn’t need her own eyes examined and something was clearly wrong. She said she reported the false claims to DES but said communication from them has been nonexistent.

“It is very difficult as an employer to get a hold or get any kind of answer from the state and we’ve actually never received a response," Dr. Schmitt explained.

After calling a number on DES’s website and waiting on hold for nearly two hours, only to receive another number from an operator that didn’t even work, she said she’s just about given up trying to get answers from the State. Although, she still has many questions.

“Pre-COVID times you were responsible that went against your experience rating so the money the employer pays for unemployment would go up we have about 24, 25 employees so having four claims against us would be significant," Dr. Schmitt explained.

The N4T Investigators made repeated requests to DES for an on-camera interview. A spokesperson told us they would not be able to do an interview. We specifically asked them about Dr. Schmitt’s situation and if her business and others like hers will be negatively affected in any way. We received a response that didn't answer the question.

In a previous statement, DES said with Pandemic Assistance, unlike normal unemployment, no notice is sent to a business when someone lists them as a former employer. The spokesperson said, “Individuals committing unemployment fraud are evolving and becoming more sophisticated. We will continue to identify suspicious activity among claims while working diligently to ensure eligible claimants continue to receive critical assistance.”

“At $500 a week it makes it very enticing," said Sean Herdrick, Marketing Director for the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona.

We checked in with the Better Business Bureau about the issue only to find it too is a victim.

“Our H.R. Director says she has had 11 fraudulent claims," Herdrick said.

Chorus: Herdrick said none of the claimants even worked for the BBB except him, yes his name was used to try and carry out the fraud.

“It feels really weird to know someone has your social security number and has your identity and is sending stuff to your employment saying you filed for this when you didn’t," Herdrick said.

He said businesses and people in his situation are left with few options.

“The only thing we can do is refute the claim when it comes across the desk. AZDES they send you a verification whether or not that employee was working for you and has been laid off. So there’s that gap I think scammers are really trying to focus on and get the money before they get the denial and I think that could go on for two weeks," Herdrick said.

DES has a tab to report fraud on its website. DES said it implemented a better ID verification system for pandemic claims in October that "significantly dropped cases of fraud" after a record high of 570,000 claims that month. Cases clearly are still happening though.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line 520-955-4444.