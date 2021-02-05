N4T Investigators: Oro Valley residents call on Town leadership to restore golf course

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many Oro Valley residents are demanding action as the Town’s now closed Pusch Ridge Golf Course, next to the Hilton Resort, is being consumed by the desert.

The Pusch Ridge Golf Course has not seen a tee in the green for about 10 months now. A once postcard-worthy course that homeowners say has become little more than an eyesore.

N4T INVESTIGATORS: Oro Valley residents calling on Town leadership to restore the now closed and once lush green Pusch Ridge Golf Course. Tonight @KVOA at 6 I explain the obstacles. pic.twitter.com/K7ExPSaqUT — Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) February 6, 2021

Niranjan Vescio says after being drawn in by the course's lush green environment, the golf course is what made him want to call Oro Valley home.

“I’ve lived in six countries, all over the Northeast, the Southeast," Vescio said. "I chose this 23 years ago."

But today, the green space is all gone, almost literally turned to dust.

“And to see it thrive for so long I feel ashamed for the town and for ourselves," he said. "We let this go."

The golf course, just downhill from the El Conquistador Hilton Resort, was shut down in April due to COVID-19 and never reopened.

Vescio is not alone in his frustration. Many of his neighbors also say it is a loss still hurting this community.

“It’s just a sick feeling every day," said local HOA President Anna Bifano.

Bifano said the Town has a responsibility to homeowners to restore the course.

“This is the gem of Oro Valley and it really needs to be restored," Bifano said. "It’s at the center of this community, a canyon that there’s none other like it."

“It’s heartbreaking," said resident Tony D'Angelo. "We have been here over 13 years. The golf course has been here over 30 years. It must have been successful to last that long."

D’Angelo said he, a group of concerned neighbors and HOA representatives have made their concerns clear to Town officials. He said he believes they are dragging their feet.

He said the three local HOA’s are offering around $34,000 per year to help cover operating costs for the nine-hole course.

“We had three meetings with the town manager. We made our proposal formal and we’re saying, 'Enough's enough, make a decision. Either take our offer and let's figure out how to work together to open the golf course or show us a plan for what you’re going to do with it," D'Angelo said. "But it can’t stay like this."

News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke with Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs.

She said she understands people’s concerns but said any restoration is going to be costly. The main choices right now are to keep it as a golf course or make it open natural space.

“No matter what an investment is going to be required on that property, the question is which investment is it going to be. The irrigation system is about at the end of its useful life," Jacobs said. "So at some point...we’re getting more than a million-dollar estimates at replacing the irrigation system."

The property was previously being leased to HSL Properties, owners of the Hilton Resort. But in October, Jacobs said due to COVID-19 the resort had to back away from their agreement.

She said the Town only assumed full responsibility over the property last month and no considerations in the budget for such an effort and unlikely to find someone to take over the lease.

“It doesn’t make any money. Cost about $200,000 per year over the past five years. So it would probably be challenging to find someone else to lease that property. Pay for a lease and also subsidize the course," Jacobs said. "So far, I haven’t been given an indication by the town council that that is an option they want to pursue."

The Town Council is set to make a decision on the direction of the golf course during its meeting on Feb. 17. Jacobs said that decision will be important to figure out what costs they are dealing with.

The homeowners we spoke to plan on being at that meeting and voicing their concerns.

