N4T Investigators: Open meetings complaint filed with Attorney General for Reid Park Zoo expansion

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson and Reid Park Zoo are moving full steam ahead on an expansion of the Zoo into the public park. But not everyone is happy about it.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Office confirming it has received a formal complaint surrounding the project.

The complaint alleges an open meetings violation, claiming the City did not properly advertise the planned expansion to voters going all the way back to 2017.

“There’s just a natural desire to figure out how this happened, who made the decisions how were the decisions made and how did we not know about it,” said Wendy Sampson who filed the complaint.

Wendy Sampson filed the complaint to the Attorney General in December. The zoo expansion was approved by voters at the Nov. 7, 2017 election after being scheduled by the City Council at an August meeting that year. Sampson claims that the meeting had no notice of a zoo master plan or that any such plan was going to be submitted to voters.

“People were blindsided they had no idea,” Sampson said.

The N4T Investigators looked through the meeting archives, At the Aug. 8 2017 meeting, the council unanimously passed an item for the special election.

The background provided mentions a sales tax to fund improvements at the zoo. In an exhibit attached to the item, it mentions the zoo has a “bold master plan” but doesn’t specify what expansions would come with that plan.

There was no mention of having to take the Reid Park Duck Pond or popular hill.

In a meeting in October 2018, the City Council approved a Reid Park Zoo Management Agreement, officially moving forward with the expansion.

Sampson said she believes not enough information on the expansion was provided to voters.

“They are taking something from us and making us pay for it,” Sampson said.

She is not alone speaking out against the expansion.

Jessica Flax organized a petition to save the Reid Park Duck Pond, it has gathered more than 24,000 signatures.

“I was shocked and felt betrayed to me it’s still a little unbelievable that they would take that area of the park without any kind of public hearing or input,” Flax said.

Ironically, she said she voted in support of the 2017 propositions, paving the way for expansion. She said she had no idea what was in store.

“From my understanding it was just to maintain the zoo and care for the existing animals,” Flax explained.

The Tuscon Audobon Society is also jumping on board sending a letter to the Mayor and Council urging them to reconsider the expansion. Due to the impacts, it may have on people’s access to birds at the park.

“Reid Park just represents such a critical connection between people and birds if we are reducing those opportunities for people to connect that has us concerned,” Jonathan Lutz, Executive Director of the Tucson Audobon Society said.

We reached out to Mayor Regina Romero, who was Vice Mayor in 2017.

Her office said she doesn’t comment on pending legal matters. This is her staff’s email to News 4 Tucson:

“Hi Chorus, Thanks for reaching out. The Mayor does not comment on ongoing legal matters. I’m cc’ing our city attorney as well. Thank you!”

We also reached out to City Attorney Mike Renkin, who sent our Chorus Nylander the following email:

“Chorus, Sorry for the delay. I appreciate your time as well. If the Attorney General’s Office asks for a response to these allegations, I will provide one. I can tell you that all actions taken by the Mayor and Council were appropriately noticed under the AZ Open Meeting Laws.”

At the helm of the expansion is also Reid Park Zoo CEO Nancy Kluge, Chorus asked her about the accusations.

“Are you confident everything was handled properly and do you have any worries anything down the road will impact the expansion?” Chorus asked.

“We have reviewed what we have done and feel confident everything happened properly and had all the proper approvals,” Kluge responded.

Wendy Sampson said the City will be having a meeting with her and others concerned about the expansion on Tuesday.

The City confirms the meeting but did not say what would be discussed. Sampson said the City told those invited it was to “resolve this issue.”