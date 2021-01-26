N4T Investigators: FDA puts ‘import alert’ on Mexican hand sanitizers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Food and Drug Administration announced new restrictions on hand sanitizers coming from Mexico. The FDA announced Tuesday it is putting an "import alert" for all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico.

The FDA says the alert will help stop products that appear to be in violation of safety standards from entering the U.S. until the agency is able to review the products’ safety.

That’s after the FDA said it saw a sharp increase in products from Mexico that were labeled as containing ethanol, a normal safe ingredient, but instead contained methanol which is toxic and has proven to be deadly when ingested.

In November, the N4T Investigators did an investigation into the potential dangers of hand sanitizers. We spoke with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, its director, Steve Dubley said, "There's no way to know looking at the bottle."

At least 7 people have died in Arizona from ingesting contaminated hand sanitizers since the pandemic began.

"Seven may sound small when compared to deaths from COVID-19 but seven is large when it should be zero," Dubley said.

Dubley said zero is the normal yearly deaths before the pandemic.

The FDA says it found 84 percent of the samples analyzed by the agency from April through December were not in compliance with the FDA’s regulations.

"Consumer use of hand sanitizers has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when soap and water are not accessible, and the availability of poor-quality products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients will not be tolerated," said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. “Today’s actions are necessary to protect the safe supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to ensure the availability of safe products and to communicate vital information with the health and safety of U.S. consumers in mind.”

The agency said it continues to take action to help prevent potentially dangerous or violative hand sanitizers from entering the United States by placing specific products on import alert, proactively working with companies to recall products and encouraging retailers to remove violative products from store shelves and online marketplaces.

As part of these actions, the agency has also issued 14 warning letters since July 2020 for distributing hand sanitizer with undeclared methanol, inappropriate ethanol content, misleading claims—including incorrectly stating FDA approval—and improper manufacturing practices.

The FDA said it continues to proactively work with Mexican government authorities, manufacturers and retailers to ensure potentially dangerous or violative products are not distributed to consumers.

The agency said it reminds manufacturers, distributors, repackagers and importers they are responsible for the quality of their products and urges manufacturers to test their raw ingredients to ensure they meet labeling specifications and are free from harmful contamination. The FDA recently issued a guidance outlining the agency’s policy for drug manufacturers and compounders to test alcohol or isopropyl alcohol for methanol contamination prior to using the alcohol to produce drugs, including hand sanitizer products.

The FDA said Methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers are a serious safety concern, and the FDA is aware of adverse events, including blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system and hospitalizations and death, primarily reported to poison control centers and state departments of health. Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although people using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk.

The FDA said consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer contaminated with methanol and are experiencing symptoms should contact their local poison control center and seek immediate medical treatment for potential reversal of the toxic effects of methanol poisoning. The FDA encourages health care professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program (please provide the agency with as much information to identify the product as possible). For more information, consumers should refer to the FDA’s guidelines on safe use of hand sanitizer as well as a question and answer page.