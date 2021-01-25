N4T Investigators: TPD “cracking down” on street racing after our investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have heard from dozens of Tucsonans who say they are tired of seeing and hearing street racing. In an N4T Investigation last month we showed you how several residents of the La Estancia neighborhood on the eastside were being impacted by street racing.

“It literally wakes us up in the middle of the night,” Donna Snyder told us.

“They are going 80, 90 miles per hour down Kolb and they’re going through red lights it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed,” a woman named Shelby said.

After our investigation Tucson Police said they are “cracking down” on street racing, that's after several people tell us they have made repeated complaints for years and felt no one was listening.

Robert Neal and his fiancée Selina Robles said they have seen street racing across the City and actually decided they needed to move into a new home to get away from it. Robert even said he changed his overnight work schedule in fear of being on the road with all the street racing.

“It was putting stress on my animals it was putting stress on my own health to the point I was getting migraines because I couldn’t sleep at night, wasn’t getting a lot of sleep,” Neal explained.

“We are drained physically, mentally, everything,” Robles added.

“I’ve never seen it this bad and I’ve been here all my life,” Neal said.

Like the eastside residents we spoke to before, he feels his reports to Tucson Police have been ignored.

“They just turn a blind eye,” Neal said.

During our investigation last month TPD Lt. Bob Garza said, “We’re going to work on getting more resources out there to work some deployments.”

Since then, we have requested an interview for an update on what’s being done. Tucson Police wouldn’t set up an interview after repeated requests but a spokesperson said they have started to assign what they said was “more than one officer” on select nights from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. strictly focused on street racing.

Chief Chris Magnus put out a Tweet last week with a picture of an officer's radar capturing someone driving 133 miles per hour. The Tweet reads “Oh hell no. Tucson PD cracking down on street racers. Last night dude in his camero (who was also DUI) got to show his buddies what a fast trip to jail looks like We are using multiple resources to put a stop to this craziness.”

We made records request with TPD’s records department for more information on the driver arrested referenced in the Tweet but have not heard back.

Some people we spoke with are celebrating the crackdown.



“The fact they are seeing this as something that needs to be cracked down on, we couldn’t be happier,” Mike Levin owner of Century Park Properties and Port of Tucson said.

Mike Levin took us around his property, which is large and holds several warehouses with truck loading bays. Outside one of the main warehouses, the grey concrete at our feet was stained jet black from all the burned rubber from street racers doing donuts.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Levin said.

He’s put up no trespassing signs that he’s having to fix because the racers just drive right over them. He said TPD has reached out to him making sure they have the authority and necessary documents needed to arrest any trespassers on site but that hasn’t slowed the racers down.

“TPD will show up but they’ll [the racers] keep coming back again and again. It’s not safe to be out here doing this kind of thing,” Levin said.

Levin said the tire marks make it hard to bring in clients to his business.

Tucson Police tell us the Chief plans on holding a press conference in the coming weeks to address street racing. No more details than that but we will certainly be there to hear what they have to say when it happens.