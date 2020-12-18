N4T Investigators- Mixed Messages Update

TUCSON (KVOA) - After we exposed city leaders' mixed messages about Tucson's permit process, the Mayor and Council asked the City Attorney to come up with a clear process. That was back in September so, what's taking so long?

More than four months have gone by since city leaders said they were going to work on creating a new permit policy. So where is it?

"This is about what our process is going to be going forward so everyone knows how the governing body approves or rejects requests,” Steve Kozachik, Tucson City Councilman said in the September meeting.

They asked City Attorney Mike Rankin to come up with clear language for the process, then bring it back so they could decide to adopt it as policy, but that never happened.

The permit process was called into question after the City approved a "Black Lives Matter" mural permit through one process and approved and later revoked a pro-police "blue line" mural through another after the City Attorney advised permits not be issued to private parties in general.

"Because if we were to do so, we would open the door or more specifically our city streets to any message regardless of content,” Rankin said in the September meeting.

Kozachik said the City needs a clear policy so this doesn't happen again. He said since the initial meeting, he's requested they address the issue.

"The City Attorney has recommended that we adopt something, get it on the books, the mayor has decided that she didn't want it on the agenda so I mean I can't answer for her,” Kozachik said during a December interview.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked the Mayor's Office what's causing the delay.

A spokesperson for the mayor said, "We already have administrative directives in place that regulate this. This is just an attempt to drag out a divisive issue for as long as possible. I'm focused on the real issues our community faces that we’ll need to tackle together, including the pandemic and our economic recovery.”

The News 4 Tucson Investigators also called and emailed the other City Council Offices, asking when the policy will move forward. None had an answer.

Then we asked the City Attorney if he has any developments on the new language. A City spokesperson said Rankin is not available today as he is at the Mayor and Councils retreat.

It's important to note that the Mayor and Council are responsible for creating policy, not the City Attorney.

