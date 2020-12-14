N4T Investigators: Remains exhumed from 1984 plane crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - For nearly 40 years, a California woman has gone without knowing whether her husband died in a plane crash that occurred in the Rincon Mountains.

The crash occurred in August 1984, but the crash site wasn't discovered until 13 years later.

Now, she and her son want to know once for all if some of the remains found at the crash site belonged to her husband and why there was up to $50,000 in cash onboard the plane

It was under dark skies that the aircraft flew straight into the mountain under full power. It exploded on impact killing everyone on board.

Among the passengers John Leigh.

His widow Susan told the News 4 Tucson Investigators, "The last day I spoke with him was August 29, 1984."

She said, her husband was a devoted father of two boys, and a businessman who owned several companies in California.

"Around 5 p.m. that afternoon, he called to say he was getting on a plane to go look at a working cobble creek factory in Texas," she said.

Authorities said the leased Piper Saratoga turbo plane left Carlsbad, Calif. with a scheduled stop in Houston before continuing to Orlando.

When she didn't hear from her husband that night, she knew something was wrong.

The plane failed to arrive in Houston authorities began their search. After a week, they stopped. But Susan continued.

"I rented every helicopter in the county, we got a shrimp boat troller, even Scripps Institute loaned us their underwater submarine," she said. "We looked everywhere, but we never found them."

Thirteen years later, almost to the day when Susan last spoke to her husband, two hikers came upon the wreckage. The hikers who asked to remain anonymous took a picture of the crash site and shared it with the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

In an email one of them wrote, "The site was very steep, brushy and difficult. This shot obviously depicts some of the wreckage among the brush."

Also, at the crash site, Forensic Anthropologist Walter Birkby recovered some items that included eyeglasses and chapstick.

Susan got emotional.

"It's sad, but it's relieving," she said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department report said the hikers also found a bag with moldy currency, a melted firearm and skeletal remains.

There were reports from DEA there was $1.5 million on board - $30,000 to 50,000 was found. The rest went up in smoke.

It was also reported the people on board minus the pilot may have been involved in a drug deal which would explain the large amount of cash.

The widow said, "He was going to invest in a cobble creek factory with some people in Texas, and that's why he had money on that plane."

She claimed only one of the four people on the plane had ties to drugs and it wasn't her husband.

"My husband would have never gotten on a small plane to go do a drug deal," she said. "I mean that's ridiculous."

Fast forward 36 years later, Susan was prompted by her youngest son to call the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was just a toddler when his father disappeared and wanted some answers.

Dr. Bruce Anderson, a forensic anthropologist said, "Try to figure out if we couldn't say something more definitive about his father."

Dr. Anderson remembered the case well it was his first.

So, 23 years after he buried the four John Doe's the remains were exhumed.

He said for sure, the remains were of four people who were found at the crash site because there were four upper arm bones.

He said he would extract DNA from the bones send it to a lab in Texas.

"So, the post mortem profiles from the bones will go into a database," he said.

Susan and her son's DNA samples will also go to the same lab and into another database.

Dr. Anderson added, "These search algorithms will look for a mother and a son that would match one of these bones. So, it's almost like a paternity test."

It could be another year before the results are known. Susan is hopeful the results will give them closure and peace, and then she can finally bring her husband home.