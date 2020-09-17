N4T Investigators: Flag Furor

TUCSON (KVOA)- As Election Day nears, it has been hard to find a street corner that isn’t filled with political signs.

Many voters are displaying their candidate of choice through signs and flags in their own yards. But what if you were told that you couldn’t?

The News 4 Tucson Investigators met a Marana man in a flag fury with his homeowner’s association. He said this is exactly what happened to him.

“This is America,” Joe Nichols said. “We shouldn't be, ever not allowed to speak up about our political views as long as we don't do it hatefully."

He put up a Trump flag. It has been flying over his property this election season, even after his HOA told him to take it down.

He said he’s been flying it to show support for his candidate.

"We were informed that we were in violation for having the Trump flag up because it's a political message and it wasn't approved,” Nichols said.

He told his HOA, Gladden Farms Community Association that his flag wasn’t going anywhere.

Arizona law protects political flag overruling HOA rules stating that "an association shall not prohibit the indoor or outdoor display of a political sign by an association member on that member's property, except that an association may prohibit the display of political signs earlier than seventy-one days before the day of an election and later than three days after an election day". The flag must also be smaller than 9 square feet, something Nichol's said his HOA originally pointed out.

AZ 33-1808 states:

Notwithstanding any provision in the community documents, an association shall not prohibit the indoor or outdoor display of a political sign by an association member on that member's property, except that an association may prohibit the display of political signs earlier than seventy-one days before the day of an election and later than three days after an election day. An association may regulate the size and number of political signs that may be placed on a member's property if the association's regulation is no more restrictive than any applicable city, town or county ordinance that regulates the size and number of political signs on residential property. If the city, town or county in which the property is located does not regulate the size and number of political signs on residential property, the association shall not limit the number of political signs, except that the maximum aggregate total dimensions of all political signs on a member's property shall not exceed nine square feet. For the purposes of this subsection, "political sign" means a sign that attempts to influence the outcome of an election, including supporting or opposing the recall of a public officer or supporting or opposing the circulation of a petition for a ballot measure, question or proposition or the recall of a public officer.

The N4T Investigators asked Nichols why he did not buy a smaller Trump flag to fly, if his current one was too big to abide by the rules.

"It was not about the size,” Nichols said. “It was about the political statement."

He said he flew another flag for nearly two years in the same spot as the Trump flag. We measured the Ohio state flag. It was also bigger than 9 square feet.

"That's been up for a long time flying and it was always fine,” John Cammarano, a neighbor said.

Neighbors that were upset with the HOA told the News 4 Tucson Investigators about this story. Nichols said he posted the HOA’s demand on their community Facebook page.

"People that were Biden supporters were saying hey, you have a right to free speech and do what you want. So, I support you,” Nichols said.

Days after the HOA sent Nichols a letter demanding that the flag come down, they changed their mind and their bylaws. Now, telling Nichols that the flag can stay up and any U.S. presidential candidate’s flag can fly, so long as its 71 days or less before and election or 3 days after.

According to the HOA, the Trump flag was not allowed before the rule change because it didn’t fall under an original list of approved flags.

The N4T Investigators asked Gladden Farms Community Association why they changed their mind. They sent us the statement pictured below:

"I had told them that I was getting KVOA investigative reporters on this and that we were having this interview today and now we see that they've made the change,” Nichols said.

He said that in such a divisive time he’s happy that his community came together to support free speech, despite which candidate they support. He also said he’s happy that his HOA listened to homeowners and changed the bylaws so quickly to allow his flag and others like it.

Arizona's laws regarding flag displays, political signs, caution signs, for sale, rent or lease signs, and political activities can be found here.

