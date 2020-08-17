N4T Investigators: Protest Push

TUCSON (KVOA) - Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of three Minneapolis police officers, hundreds of Tucsonans gathered in downtown Tucson on May 29, 2020, in protest.

Among the protesters was Tucson City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz.

Recent Tucson Police Department officer body-worn camera footage surfaced showing an altercation between Santa Cruz and officers that night.

Her office gave the News 4 Tucson Investigators a video which showed a TPD officer pushing her.

In the video, protesters can be heard chanting, “united, united, we’ll never be divided.” Officers then can be heard telling protesters to “get back”. The video then shows an officer pushing Santa Cruz.

According to a TPD spokesperson, the officer was justified in making the move.

The spokesperson said protesters were throwing rocks at the officers and as officers told the protesters to "move back", Santa Cruz reportedly moved forward toward the crowd.

The TPD spokesperson said Santa Cruz can be seen in an officer-worn body camera video pushing an officer's baton.

News 4 Tucson Investigators slowed down the video to take a closer look. At one point, Santa Cruz got closer to the officers and her arm extended downward. However, it was unclear what she did after that.

TPD gave the News 4 Tucson Investigators additional video from another officer-worn body camera.

A TPD spokesperson said a protester hit an officer with a bicycle and that the officer then pulled the bike from the individual. The spokesperson said at the same time Council member Santa Cruz was seen on officer-worn body cam vide reaching toward the officer and individual while another officer used a baton to push her as he yelled "get back".

In the new angle provided by TPD's additional video, Santa Cruz was viewed touching the officer's baton.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked her office's spokesperson why the councilwoman put her hands on the officer's weapon.

Her spokesperson provided the following statement to our question.

"Again, our office would like to reaffirm that the story of recent protests are about George Floyd and the fact that TPD hid the death of Carlos 'Adrian' Ingram-Lopez while denouncing police violence. Council Member Santa Cruz showed up to a chaotic scene downtown and attempted to de-escalate the situation and create distance between the protestors and police, " Antonio Ramirez, Ward 1 Office Communications Director said.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators obtained a third video of TPD body camera footage through a formal request to the department.

In the video, Santa Cruz can be heard yelling at officers asking, “Where is Capt. Dennison?”

An officer responded, “We don’t know”

Santa Cruz said, “But is he out here? The Chief of Police just told me that he’s the one in charge right now.”

An officer said, “Yes.”

Santa Cruz said, “Where is Capt. Dennison?”

An officer said, “Don’t know.”

Santa Cruz said, “I am your f--king city council member that represents this area. Where is Capt. Dennison?”

An officer said, “Don’t know.”

Then the councilwoman and another person who was standing beside her during the exchange walk away, out of the video.

In an interview with the News 4 Tucson Investigators, Santa Cruz said she was upset about what she said was TPD's use excessive force against protesters in the crowd.

The councilwoman said she went to look for the police captain in charge that night to report what she witnessed.

“It was frustrating that, you know. I get kind of treated as like I’m nobody you know, requesting to speak with the captain," Santa Cruz said. "So in my frustration, you know, I’m like I represent these folks that are here. Like I want to be able to connect and have communication."

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked the councilwoman if she regretted in the heat of the moment using explicit language or revealing that she is a city councilwoman.

“I think that I ran for office not to uphold, you know, the status quo, or to uphold respectability politics. I am a whole person, you know? A complex person like anybody else," she said. "In the heat of the moment, yes, emotions run high and you are trying to address what’s happening."

A TPD spokesperson provided the following timeline of what the department said occurred that evening. The timeline was based on the officer-worn body camera videos.

The time code references are in reference to multiple TPD videos.

"Per various views from officer body-worn cameras, Council Member Santa Cruz arrives (in camera view) at approximately 2221 and demands to speak with Capt. Dennison. At approximately 22:22, Officer notes on his body-worn camera that protesters are throwing rocks. Council Member Santa Cruz is seen walking toward the crowd. At approximately 22:23, officers can be heard giving repeated commands to "Move back." Council Member Santa Cruz can be seen on video approaching the crowd. At approximately 22:25, Council Member Santa Cruz can be seen pushing Officer's baton. At approximately 22:26, Officer is struck with a bicycle by a protester. He pulls the bike from the individual as Council Member Santa Cruz can be seen reaching toward the officer/individual when another officer uses a baton to push her as he yells, "Get back." At approximately 22:27, Council Member Santa Cruz makes a phone call while standing in front of the blocking line. Also at approximately this time, a male physically leads her away from the blocking line. At approximately 22:31, a dispersal order is given over a public address system. That evening, four people were arrested: three for obstructing a roadway and one for aggravated assault against a police officer. Council Member Santa Cruz has not filed a complaint with the Tucson Police Department. That would trigger an Office of Professional Standards investigation. That said, it does not appear from the body-worn camera video that excessive force was used by the officer."

Both Santa Cruz's office and TPD confirmed that the city councilwoman never filed a formal complaint about the push or what she said was excessive use of force against other protesters.

TPD said if she did file a complaint, it would have required the Office of Professional Standards to launch an investigation.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked Councilwoman Santa Cruz's Office four times why she did not file a formal complaint after her experience that night. Her office did respond but did not answer the specific question.

We also asked TPD about its use of force policies but have not received a response as of yet. We looked into it on our own and found that officers can use batons when empty-hand control techniques won't work.

According to TPD's Use of Force documents within its operating procedures, officers are supposed to notify supervisors before threatening the use of certain types of batons such as Flex Batons. However, supervisors do not have to show up to the scene.

If you have a story you would like the New 4 Tucson Investigators to investigate, call our tipline at 520-955-4444.