N4T Investigators: Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez’ grandmother desperately pleas for help in 911 call

TUCSON (KVOA) - A desperate plea for help is what you heard in a 9-1-1 audio recording on the night Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez died. He was in the custody of Tucson Police Officers.

The 27-year-old Lopez died on April 21. He was handcuffed.

It's a follow up to a report the News 4 Tucson's Investigator team first shared in June, two months after the incident.

News 4 Tucson obtained the recording of the call for help made to Tucson Police by the grandmother.

911 OPERATOR: "9-1-1 what is the location of your emergency?"

GRANDMOTHER: "I'm old lady. OK he's crazy."

911 OPERATOR: "OK Ma'am, what's your address?"

The grandmother, Magdalena Ingram is a Spanish speaker and had trouble communicating with the 9-1-1 Operator.

911 OPERATOR: "OK what's going on?"

GRANDMOTHER: "He's crazy, please"

911 OPERATOR: "OK Ma'am, I need to know what's going on?"

GRANDMOTHER: "I don't know it's my grandson. He's 27-years-old. He do drugs, I don't know."

She tried to explain she wanted to leave the house but couldn't.

GRANDMOTHER: "He's in the door. I need open the door. He's in the door and no clothes and no nothing."

She said Adrian was having problems at his home, he was not welcomed there. He had no place to sleep which is why he was at her house.

911 OPERATOR: "OK, OK, I understand you said he's going crazy. I need to know what he's doing?"

GRANDMOTHER: "OK, he's violence, violence, you understand, you understand me or no?"

911 OPERATOR: "No, I'm sorry."

GRANDMOTHER: " I'm scared, I'm scared , I'm old lady."

During the call you can hear Lopez tell his grandmother "Get it off me."

His grandmother asked him also in Spanish, "What?" "You don't have anything". He then yelled, "Nana, por favor." "Nana please."

911 OPERATOR: "Ma'am, can you hear me?"

GRANDMOTHER: "Yes."

911 OPERATOR: "I need you (inaudible)

GRANDMOTHER: " Oh my God."

911 OPERATOR: " Ma'am, can you go into a different room so you can talk to me?"

GRANDMOTHER: "No, no puedo"

The grandmother tired to explain to the 9-1-1 operator why she couldn't go in another room and then you can hear her tell Lopez to move out of the way. Then you hear her tell him "You are hurting me".

"Me estas lastimando, hijo," the grandmother said.

As things continued you hear Lopez tell his grandmother, "I'm sorry."

GRANDMOTHER:" Can you help me please, lady?"

911 OPERATOR: " Yes ma'am, I'm here, can you hear me."

GRANDMOTHER: "Yes"

911 OPERATOR: "OK, I need for you to separate yourself so you can talk to me and tell me what is going on."

GRANDMOTHER: " I no OK, I no OK, I no OK."

911 OPERATOR: "You're OK?"

GRANDMOTHER: "No."

GRANDMOTHER: "Bring the police, please."

911 OPERATOR: "Ma'am, ma'am."

GRANDMOTHER: "Please come help me please."

911 OPERATOR: "Ma'am, we have police on the way."

GRANDMOTHER: "OK."

911 OPERATOR: " I need to know what's going on? Can you tell me what he's doing?"

Three officers arrived about 11 minutes after the grandmother made the call.

Just last week, a $19-million claim was filed against the city and the three officers who responded. The officers have since resigned.

The city has 60 days to respond to the claim.