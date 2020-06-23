N4T Investigators: 3 police officers resign amid in-custody death investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sources tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators three Tucson Police officers resigned late last week, in the middle of an internal investigation into the death of a man in their custody.

N4T Investigators were told that these officers were all involved in a disorderly conduct call that came in April from the man's grandma.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man naked and out of control.

Sources say they administered Narcan twice, cuffed him, and covered him with a blanket while he was still lying face down.

The man later died in custody.

While autopsy results reportedly show drugs in the man's system, N4T Investigators were told that proper police procedures were not followed in the arrest of this individual, leading to the investigation and subsequently the officers' resignations.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Tucson Police for comment on this case.

They confirm an internal investigation into the in-custody death and tell us a news conference is planned for later this week.

Tucson Police Officers Association took to Facebook to share a statement about the case. Their statement is listed below.

