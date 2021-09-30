Tucson Police Chief CBP nomination moving forward

TUCSON (KVOA) - The nomination of Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus as U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner is finally moving forward.

The nomination was stalled in the Senate after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden vowed to halt the confirmation hearing until the departments of Homeland Security and Justice answered his questions on why the Trump administration sent federal officers to Portland during George Floyd protests last summer.

Wyden said Wednesday that he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who said DHS would begin reviewing its law enforcement policies including its training and engaging with communities of color.

Magnus was nominated by President Joe Biden back in April. There is no word yet on when the hearing will take place.

