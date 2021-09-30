Local man honored after saving toddler who was thrown out of moving car on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local man was honored Wednesday after police say he saved a toddler who was thrown out of a moving car by her mother.

Fernando Ledezma says he was driving on Interstate 10 between Congress Street and Speedway Boulevard when he saw a woman throw a child out of the car.

Ledezma didn't hesitate to pull over and run across four lanes of interstate traffic to keep the toddler away from danger.

On Wednesday, the Tucson Police Department presented him the Everyday Hero Award for his heroic actions.

"It was definitely an adrenaline rush but I give all glory to God because I know he was with me on that I was dodging a couple cars and there was a couple close calls but I knew I was going to be okay," Ledezma said. "My mission was just to get to the baby and prevent tragedy from happening."

News 4 Tucson is told the toddler is okay. Police say the investigation into the mother is ongoing.