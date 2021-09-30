Calif. mother arrested on murder charges in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The mother of two Lancaster, California children has been arrested on murder charges here in Tucson Wednesday.

Authorities say 44-year-old Natalie Brothwell's children were brutally murdered and decapitated by their father in Lancaster.

He was arrested but criminal proceedings were suspended after the court declared a doubt as to his mental competency.

Brothwell was arrested at her home here in Tucson on two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment. However, her exact role in the murders is not clear.

She was booked into the Pima County Jail and is awaiting extradition to California.