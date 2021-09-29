Tucson police investigate death of 26-year-old man

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man on Tucson's west side.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to Dan Felix Memorial Park, 5790 N. Camino de la Tierra, for a report of an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle.

Police say Josiah Rudolph Garza was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the 26-year-old was found with obvious signs of trauma.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.