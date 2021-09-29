Tucson honors late 18-year-old with annual scholastic fundraiser

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been four years since Victoria Arias passed away after drowning in her backyard pool at the age of 18.

Her family has been finding different ways to honor her. In June, the Arias family paid tribute to her with a new memorial in their backyard. "It's just a tribute to her. It's in the shape of a violin, she was a mariachi," Victoria's father, Mike Arias told News 4 Tucson. "We decided to take the pool out. And, as a replacement of the pool build a garden in her honor."

With a mission to help and empower the youth in the community, the Victoria Arias Memorial Foundation is another way her legacy lives on. The foundation awards scholarship to three high school seniors in the Tucson-area every year. The scholarships can be used for tuition, books and academic fees.

The third annual "A Night to Remember Victoria Teresa Arias" will be held Oct. 22 at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Rd., at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

To learn more about the Victoria Arias Memorial Foundation, click here.