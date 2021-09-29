PACC offering $5 adoption fees for ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog’ month

The Pima Animal Care Center is offering all dogs, four months and older, for a $5 adoption fee.

The shelter isn't forgetting about our feline friends either, all 'coffee-colored' cats will also be offered for only $5.

Puppies and kittens will have $50 adoption fees, and the $50 reservation fee cannot be waived for pets still on stray hold, and $20 licensing fee may apply.

PACC is still taking in around 50 to 80 pets a day.

Currently, PACC has 582 pets in search of foster or forever homes, and 920 pets in foster care that also need homes.

Two events this weekend in PACC's multipurpose room will offer special opportunities for anyone wishing to adopt or foster a pet:

A Long Stay Lounge will highlight some of the pets that have been at PACC for a while who keep getting overlooked, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2,

A Foster Fair will offer a chance to meet pets currently in foster care, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. People can also view additional foster pets at gov/adopt.

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.