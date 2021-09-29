Marana Unified School District remains mask optional for now

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Marana Unified School District Governing Board adjourned their 21 minute meeting with no action regarding their mask wearing policy.

The District released a statement saying, "During the meeting, the MUSD Governing Board adjourned with no action taken on a motion. MUSD therefore will continue to allow masks to be optional for individuals throughout the District."

Marana parent Tim Martinez said he supports masks in school in order to keep the children safe but said it's the Governing Boards responsibility to give parents a peace of mind.

"I think we should be wearing masks in school and maybe once we get under a certain percentage then we can probably remove masks based of statistics and evidence," said Martinez.

But Ramon Gallegos said he isn't sold on masks being effective and that includes students in the classroom.

"For me, vaccinations and masks all need to be a choice not something mandated," said Gallegos.

District officials said the Marana Unified School District Governing Board will meet next week but it's undetermined whether the mask wearing policy will be discussed.