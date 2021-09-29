Fernando Ledezma receives award from TPD for saving child on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fernando Ledezma was driving on Interstate-10 between Congress Road and Speedway Boulevard when he saw a woman throw a small child out of the car.

Ledezma did not hesitate to pull over and then he ran across four lanes of interstate traffic to keep the child away from danger.

On Wednesday, the Tucson Police Department presented him the "Everyday Hero" award for what he did.

Ledezma was there with his family and took a moment to explain what it was like.

"It was definitely an adrenaline rush, but I give all glory to God because I know he was with me on that I was dodging a couple cars. And there was a couple close calls, but I knew I was going to be okay," he said. "My mission was just to get to the baby and prevent tragedy from happening."

The child involved was okay, but this is all still part of an open case so the status of the mother is unknown.