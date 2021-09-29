Applications now open for Raytheon, Student Veterans of America Patriot Scholarship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Student Veterans of America have partnered to provide two $10,000 scholarships to U.S. Army student veterans.

The scholarship, entering its seventh year, is named for the company’s Patriot Air and Missile Defense System. It offers U.S. Army student veterans the opportunity to achieve educational goals and position themselves for success in civilian professions.

U.S. Army student veterans pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited four-year college or university may apply with the following qualifications:

· Entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of undergraduate study, or be enrolled in a graduate program for the current academic year

· Attending full-time at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S.

· Demonstrate a commitment to and passion for their chosen field of study

· Demonstrate leadership and engagement in their community

· Be a current student veteran (includes members of the National Guard or Reserve), as demonstrated by a DD 214 and current transcript

· Have received an honorable discharge; must be a veteran in good standing

The application deadline is Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To apply, visit https://studentveterans.org/programs-events/scholarships/raytheon-missiles-defense-patriot-scholarship.