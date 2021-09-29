40 Years on 4: Two mothers share their experience at the Ronald McDonald House, encourage community to help

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona has helped families since it opened its doors 40 years ago in Tucson.

Two mothers, Beckie Hall and Paula Rendon, are currently staying there.

Beckie is from Oklahoma and has already been in Arizona over a month. The Halls are adopting Henry, a newborn. Henry was born pre-mature with Down syndrome and is in the NICU. Beckie says the Ronald McDonald House is a blessing.

"This is going to be more than just a place to stay you know, it really was just like a second home while we are here," said Hall.

The Ronald McDonald House provides families a place to stay and meals for free, letting families be present with their kid undergoing treatment.

"Now, we can just focus on Henry and we can focus on loving him," said Hall.

Paula Rendon is from Hermosillo, Sonora. Her son, Jose Rodriguez is undergoing cancer treatment at Banner - University Medical Center.

"We are saving on transportation by being here, we are close to the hospital," said Rendon. "A big help because when receiving treatment, he is well-rested. It helps a lot."

Paula says staying at the Ronald McDonald House feels like a second home and that her son, Jose is just like any other kid, mischievous, happy and loves to play.

"He is able to go out to the play area and continue his life like a normal kid, which helps a lot," she said.

Both mothers say they are grateful for everyone at the Ronald McDonald House and encourage the community to support the organization anyway they can.

