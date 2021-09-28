BBB tip: What to know before leasing a pet

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you can’t afford the purebred cat or dog of your dreams, leasing or financing the purchase is becoming an increasingly popular option. But before you sign on the dotted line and take your new furry friend home, be sure you understand the contract, the Better Business Bureau warned. When it comes to buying a pet, misunderstandings and misleading terms are unfortunately common.

How Pet Leasing Works

Some less-than-scrupulous companies are persuading excited new pet owners into agreeing to predatory terms. In many cases, people who sign “pet leases” end up paying thousands of dollars more for their cat or dog – and may not even own the pet after the contract ends. Also, if owners stop making the payments, the leasing company has the right to take the animal back.

Problems with pet leasing have become so widespread that states are starting to ban it. Nevada and California have both passed laws to stop the practice.

If you do want to finance the purchase of a pet, the BBB says to be sure to follow these tips.