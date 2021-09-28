40 Years on 4: Tucson mom turns grief into helping others to honor of late son

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

In commemoration of the nonprofit's important milestone, New 4 Tucson will be sharing stories on the impact the House makes in this community.

N4T's Sean Mooney shares the story of a Tucson mom, who turned the grief of losing her son to cancer into a legacy like no other.

