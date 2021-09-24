Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

PHOENIX (AP) — A draft of the review of the vote count in Arizona's largest county finds that President Joe Biden did win the county and state.

The partisan review was conducted by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were hired by Arizona Senate Republicans.

The full report is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon.

The finding is the climax of the Senate GOP's bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost in Arizona because of fraud.

Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. It's still significant that the team's own hand recount found Biden won.