Reid Park Zoo’s oldest giraffe passes at 32

TUCSON (KVOA) - Reid Park Zoo's beloved giraffe, Denver was euthanized on Thursday, zoo officials announced.

According to the zoo, Denver was "humanely euthanized" Thursday "due to declining quality of life, related to health concerns common in geriatric animals."

At 32 years old, Denver was the second oldest giraffe in her Species Survival Plan. She exceeded her species median life expectancy of 20 years.

Denver was also the zoo's oldest giraffe ever.

“Losing Denver is much bigger than her herd saying goodbye. Our three remaining giraffes will miss her, but her passing is profoundly sad for all of her human fans as well. She touched so many staff over the years as a gentle and curious giraffe. Denver was always the first giraffe in line to interact with her care team and to spy on whatever her zookeepers were doing. She connected with our guests year after year in giraffe feeding encounters. Some children grew up feeding her on every trip to the Zoo. She will be greatly missed by all,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations.

