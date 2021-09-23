IRS launches new webpage to assist taxpayers with refunds

WASHINGTON D.C. (KVOA) - The IRS has introduced a new webpage that provides information to taxpayers whose large refunds are subject to further review by the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT or Joint Committee).

By law, when taxpayers claim a federal tax refund or credit of more than $2 million ($5 million for a C corporation), the IRS must review the refund or credit and provide a report to the JCT, a non-partisan committee of the U.S. Congress. Refunds subject to this review are known as “Joint Committee Refund Cases.”

Taxpayers can now find answers to most questions about Joint Committee case reviews and links to additional resources at Large Tax Refunds and Credits Subject to Review by the Joint Committee on Taxation – What to Expect.

The new webpage covers the following topics:

What is a Joint Committee Refund Case

How the IRS handles a Joint Committee Refund Case

What you need to do

A Joint Committee Refund Case may arise from the following:

A refund claim for previously assessed and paid taxes. A refund claim may be made on an amended return or be made by a claim submitted during an examination. A refund claim would be reviewed by the IRS and reported to the JCT before being paid.

A tentative refund from tentative carrybacks of net operating losses, capital losses or credits. The tentative refund would be claimed on Form 1139, Corporation Application for Tentative Refund, or on Form 1045, Application for Tentative Refund. A tentative refund would be paid prior to IRS and JCT review.

A refund or credit of income taxes due to certain losses relating to federally declared disasters.

The IRS estimates the new webpage will help hundreds of taxpayers. The agency said it notifies taxpayers who have Joint Committee Refund Cases that are subject to review. Taxpayers who have been contacted by an IRS agent should work with the agent assigned to their Joint Committee Refund Case.